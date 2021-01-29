26/11 Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan Film 'Major' To Release in July

Major will tell the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guards (NSG) commando who lost his life fighting terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai in 2008. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award on 26 January, 2009 by then president Pratibha Patil. The film will also feature veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Major has been co-produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and A + S Movies and is being presented by Sony Pictures Films. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu and will mark Sony Pictures' entry into the Telugu film industry and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment's foray into Hindi cinema.