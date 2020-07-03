‘Ek Do Teen’ to ‘Hawa Hawai’ - Saroj Khan’s Best Dance Numbers

National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 on 3 July. Some of the most memorable Bollywood songs have been choreographed by her. From Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Saroj Khan has had some of the most successful collaborations in her career spanning forty years. She has choreographed over 2,000 songs.

Her first film as an independent choreographer was Geeta Mera Naam (1974). There was no looking back after that. Khan’s other popular films include Baazigar, Mohra, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Taal, Veer-Zaara, Pardes, Soldier, Don, Saawariya and Lagaan. As a tribute to the legend, we look at some of our favourite songs through the years.