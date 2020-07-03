‘Ek Do Teen’ to ‘Hawa Hawai’ - Saroj Khan’s Best Dance Numbers
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave Bollywood some of the most memorable dance numbers.
National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 on 3 July. Some of the most memorable Bollywood songs have been choreographed by her. From Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Saroj Khan has had some of the most successful collaborations in her career spanning forty years. She has choreographed over 2,000 songs.
Her first film as an independent choreographer was Geeta Mera Naam (1974). There was no looking back after that. Khan’s other popular films include Baazigar, Mohra, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Taal, Veer-Zaara, Pardes, Soldier, Don, Saawariya and Lagaan. As a tribute to the legend, we look at some of our favourite songs through the years.
10. Tabah Ho Gaye – Kalank (2019)
‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ from Kalank was the last song of her career. Madhuri Dixit collaborated with her guru for this track. Talking about the song, Madhuri said in an interview, “ The dance director knows how to make women look graceful on-screen.”
9. Dola Re – Devdas (2002)
‘Dola Re Dola’ became a huge hit because the two dancing divas Madhuri and Aishwarya, shared screen space. No wonder it was voted the greatest Bollywood dance number of all time in a poll by UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2018. The grace that both the actors brought to the track cannot be described in words.
8. Mar Dala – Devdas (2002)
Another great performance by the absolutely stunning Madhuri. Saroj Khan was a master of eye movements, and this one remains close to our hearts.
7. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen – Baazigar (1993)
When this song came to Saroj Khan she was extremely busy working on other projects, but she loved the song so much that she went on to clear her busy schedule just to prepare for the track. The song took about 15 days to be filmed.
6. Dhak Dhak – Beta (1992)
Come 1992 and with Indra Kumar’s Beta, Madhuri became a rage once again. From being the ‘Ek Do Teen’ girl, Madhuri became the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl. Saroj Khan was once again honoured with a Filmfare for this one.
5. Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai – Sailaab (1990)
There are innumerable Filmfare awards that Saroj Khan took home and this again is special. Madhuri’s dance to Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar in Sailaab became an instant hit.
4. Hawa Hawai – Mr. India (1987)
‘Hawa Hawai’ was one of the biggest hit of 1980s. Saroj Khan’s choreography brought out the goofy side of Sridevi in this song.
3. Tamma Tamma – Thanedaar (1990)
All we can say is only a Saroj Khan could have made Sanjay Dutt ace some dance moves beside Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan had once revealed that the first shot of this song with both Madhuri and Sanjay took 48 takes.
2. Choli Ke Peeche – Khalnayak (1994)
After Dhak Dhak, Saroj Khan gave us another fabulous number with Madhuri, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’. Madhuri stunned everyone in this track from the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. While the song created quite a bit of controversy owing to its lyrics, Saroj Khan made sure Madhuri and Neena Gupta looked elegant and graceful while mouthing them.
1. Ek Do Teen – Tezaab (1988)
Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan were a team and they have given some biggest Bollywood dance numbers. Ek Do Teen is one that takes us back to the days when they started working together. It’s a classic and even today every dance lover knows the steps by heart.
