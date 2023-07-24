Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 38 Written Update: Devils vs Angels Task in the BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 38 aired on Monday, 24 July 2023, began with the BB OTT contestants waking up to an energetic Bollywood song. Jiya is making breakfast while Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are eating. Aashika Bhatia complains about Jad having a problem with their group eating more eggs. She also feels that Pooja Bhatt is taking Jad's side and telling her to do things.
Ashika confronts Jad regarding the eggs issue. Both get into a small fight when Abhishek enters the conversation. Abhishek Malhan tells Jad that they are only using their quota of eggs. He also tells Jad that they do not count food before eating and share them with others. Jad tells that they should be mindful and remember that the food is for everyone in the house.
Soon, everyone gathers in the living area and Bigg Boss starts a new task for today. The task is called Devils vs Angels where Bigg Boss announces that Abhishek is an angel and Elvish is a devil. He asks Abhishek Malhan to read the rules of the task.
As per the rules of the task, the contestants are divided into two groups. Team Angel includes Abhishek, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev. Team Devil includes Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Aashika Bhatia, and Bebika Dhurve. Pooja, currently the captain of the Bigg Boss House, is the supervisor.
Team Angel has to follow certain rules during the task. They cannot speak in a loud tone, they have to constantly talk with respect to Team Devil members, they cannot cry, and they have to eat plain food. The task will continue even if they break a rule.
Team Devil has to make sure that the members break the rules. They will win the task if they are able to do so and Pooja Bhatt will decide the winner at the end.
The task begins in full swing with Bebika being extremely mean and rude to Manisha. She calls Manisha names and accuses her of being characterless. She also says that Manisha has only male friends. Manisha tolerates all her accusations calmly and also tries to prove her point simultaneously.
When Manisha tries to hug Bebika, she pushes her with full force. Elvish saves Manisha from falling. Bebika's words and behaviour make Manisha cry, thus breaking one of the most important rules. Abhishek consoles Manisha and replies to Bebika in a calm tone.
However, Bebika is mean to him as well. Aashika and Elvish, on the other hand, question Avinash on why does he not seem too sad after Falaq Naaz's eviction. Aashika also questions whether Avinash's feelings for Falaq were only for footage.
Team Angel tolerates all the accusations calmly and follows the rules stated by Bigg Boss. Soon the task comes to an end and Bigg Boss asks Pooja to announce her judgement.
After a lot of thought, Pooja declares Team Devil as the winner because Manisha, from Team Angel, broke one of the rules. Abhishek is dissatisfied with the judgement.
Bigg Boss announces that as a reward, Team Devil's dinner will be arranged by him. All the members seem to be quite happy with the announcement.
As the episode progresses, we see Manisha and Bebika still fighting. Abhishek is also a part of the fight as he is annoyed with Bebika for pushing Manisha. He says that she has no right to physically abuse another contestant.
Manisha and Bebika also drag in each other's family during the fight. The other contestants try to stop the fight between the two. Later, Jiya goes to Abhishek, Elvish, and Manisha to talk about the issue. She says that they should not have dragged each other's family.
Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev also reach there to talk about their views. Pooja clarifies that she is not taking sides. If this fight continues then she will not be able to help. She also says that she did not know Bebika commented on Manisha's family.
Afterwards, we see Jiya and Abhishek have a conversation. Abhishek jokes with Jiya and asks why is she being so sweet to him. Jiya jokes its because of the nominations. Later, she tells that she has always tried to save Abhishek, but still, his friends believe she is using him.
Soon, it is dinner time and Bigg Boss sends food for the winning team. Avinash informs everyone that the food has arrived. Jiya, Bebika, and Pooja sit to have dinner. Bigg Boss sent pizza and cold drinks for the winners.
Pooja asks Elvish to sit for dinner but he refuses. He asks Pooja if he can share the food with his friends and she replies that it's his choice. Nobody has stated that the food cannot be shared.
Elvish takes two pizza boxes with him. Abhishek, Manisha, Aashika, and Elvish have dinner together. Abhishek says that he is really annoyed with Bebika but he cannot do much because she is a girl.
Towards the end of the episode, we see Manisha Rani sitting alone and crying. She apologizes to Bigg Boss for dragging Bebika's parents into the fight. She says that she did not intend to hurt anyone and would apologize to Bebika the next day. She also apologizes to Bebika's parents via the BB camera. Then she goes to bed. The episode for today, Monday, ends.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)