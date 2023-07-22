Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 36 Written Update: Salman Khan Schools Jiya and Manisha

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 36 today, Saturday, 22 July 2023, was Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan started it by greeting the viewers. He showed the audience the weather inside the Bigg Boss House after Pooja Bhatt became the captain. We notice a lot of arguments taking place among the contestants in the house. In the beginning, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have a conversation regarding breakfast.
Pooja informs Bebika that Manisha Rani will not make breakfast and asks her what she is planning to cook for lunch. Bebika says Pooja to ask everyone else in the house what they want to eat. Pooja snaps at her and tells her not to play such games. Then she orders her to make whatever was cooked the previous day. Both Pooja and Bebika seem annoyed.
On the other hand, Manisha, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan tease Aashika Bhatia. Abhishek calls Aashika a puppet. They also say that they will get more snacks and coffee if Aashika is eliminated. Aashika seems to be a little annoyed with Abhishek's words.
As the episode progresses, Bebika and Pooja sit together to talk about the argument that took place in the morning. Bebika confesses that she did not like the way Pooja spoke to her. Pooja says that she wanted Bebika to decide what she wants to cook for lunch but she did not understand.
While Elvish is taking paranthas, Falaq Naaz comments that each person should take two paranthas. This upsets Elvish and he says that Falaq should visit his NGO as nobody counts food there. Falaq says that Elvish misunderstood her so she does not want to be a part of the gossip.
Aashika and Abhishek are seen having a conversation. Aashika asks whether Abhishek is upset with her. Both of them sort out their differences and try to understand each other's points.
Abhishek also tries to explain to Falaq that Elvish felt insulted by her behaviour. However, Falaq says that she did not mean to hurt Elvish and she has never stopped anyone from taking food.
Later, Manisha is seen trying to have a conversation with Jad where she asks if he is upset with her. Jad says that Manisha has a fake personality and she should stand true to her words. Manisha is hurt because of Jad and she leaves the place.
Jiya tries to talk to Jad regarding his behaviour towards her. She says that he has become distant lately and that she feels she is not special to Jad anymore. Jad also confesses that he felt Jiya is being different to him. Both of them have a heart-to-heart conversation.
Afterwards, Salman Khan again greets his audience and decides to meet the BB OTT contestants. He asks Avinash Sachdev to bring the water and chilli powder. Then he asks the contestants who should drink it.
Jiya Shankar confesses that she should be the one drinking it. Earlier, she mixed soap in Elvish's water when he asked her to bring a glass of water. Jiya seems apologetic for her behaviour so Salman stops her from drinking the water mixed with chilli powder.
However, Salman is very annoyed and scolds Jiya for her behaviour. He says whatever she has done is wrong and smiling won't help. Jiya sincerely apologizes to Elvish who says that it's okay.
Salman gives a task to the contestants where they have to reveal the real face of the housemates. Each contestant picks the other and states why they think the OTT contestant is not showing his/her real face.
Jiya, Manisha, and Avinash are the most-selected contestants. Salman says he is going to name a contestant who is instructing others to play the game according to their will. He asks the contestants who could it be.
Later, we all come to know that it's Manisha. He shows a few clips where Manisha and Aashika are seen having a conversation. Manisha is acting as a matchmaker and is instructing Aashika to come close to Abhishek.
She also says that she does not like Jiya so Abhishek should not be with her. It is better he stays with someone from the group and Aashika is the perfect choice. Salman accuses Manisha of making Bigg Boss OTT a scripted show in front of an audience.
He also says that she is forgetting the difference between real and reel worlds. Manisha tries to explain herself but Salman does not listen. He says that he has said whatever he had to. The truth has been revealed in front of Abhishek and the other contestants. Salman takes his leave for today.
Inside the house, Manisha tries to explain her point of view but nobody listens except Abhishek. While Abhishek, Elvish, and Aashika support her, the others condemn her for planning the matchmaking scenes.
Jad warns Jiya to not repeat the mistake she did earlier otherwise he will slap her. Jiya, who is already apologetic and guilty of being mean to Elvish, says that she will accept the slap. She also says that she will never do that again.
On the other hand, Salman bids goodbye to his audience for today and promises to see them the next day. The episode for Saturday ends.
