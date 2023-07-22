Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 36 Written Update: Salman Khan Schools Jiya and Manisha

On the other hand, Manisha, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan tease Aashika Bhatia. Abhishek calls Aashika a puppet. They also say that they will get more snacks and coffee if Aashika is eliminated. Aashika seems to be a little annoyed with Abhishek's words.

As the episode progresses, Bebika and Pooja sit together to talk about the argument that took place in the morning. Bebika confesses that she did not like the way Pooja spoke to her. Pooja says that she wanted Bebika to decide what she wants to cook for lunch but she did not understand.

While Elvish is taking paranthas, Falaq Naaz comments that each person should take two paranthas. This upsets Elvish and he says that Falaq should visit his NGO as nobody counts food there. Falaq says that Elvish misunderstood her so she does not want to be a part of the gossip.