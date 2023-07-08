Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 22 Written Updates: Salman Talks To Avinash & Falaq

Then Salman mentions why Falaq is a fence sitter and explains her stand during the chair task performed by Jiah where Falaq had told Jiah to get up only for Avinash and Falaq. Salman makes it clear how she was supporting Jiah on one side but asked her to leave the chair for her on the other thus being unclear so as to what needs to be done in a task.

Salman then calls Shafaq, Falaq’s sister on the show, and asks her opinion about the show. Shafaq tells that the energy of the show is low in general and no passion can be seen in the contestants. Shafaq tells her sister that she seems lost in the house and she shouldn't be scared of anything. She asks Falaq to stop being conscious. Falaq expresses that she can't scream in the house like others to which her sister replies that the voice doesn't matter but the point of view does. Salman also mentions that every other contestant takes a stand except Avinash and Falaq. They are only seen in a corner dissecting the fights and situations in the house.

Salman explains to the housemates how they are being seen in the outside world and he also mentions that the show has been extended for 2 weeks. Salman shows a video where Cyrus is seen talking to Bigg Boss and asking him to let him out of the house since he's not well and he can't live in the house. He is seen talking to different contestants wherein he is seen expressing the same thing that he doesn't want to live here anymore. He also feels that Bigg Boss is not responding to him. Bigg Boss makes an announcement and tells that Cyrus was seen talking in code language to the camera and then he was called to the confession room.

In the confession room, Cyrus mentioned that he thought he would be out of the house in three weeks as per the contract but there was no such thing mentioned in the contract. Bigg Boss also mentions that the show makers are not being ignorant of Cyrus's health and they will never use the health issues of a contestant for their content.