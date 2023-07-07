Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 21 Written Updates: Housemates Turn Against Jad

In the other corner, Cyrus is seen talking to Pooja and Bebika that he’s not getting enough food to which Pooja replies that he needs to stop complaining since she has been eating less than him. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to rank each other based on their contribution to the show and their journey. The person at rank 1 is the best in the show till now while the last ranked contestant does not deserve to be in the show. The housemates come forward and explain why they deserve a particular ranking and give reasons for the same individually.

Abhishek and Falaq feel they deserve the first rank and then they get into an argument on the topic that she was not a good captain but a personal assistant. Bebika also feels she deserves the first rank for being real, honest, and speaking her mind. Manisha feels she should be at rank one for being entertaining and real. On this, Falaq and Bebika express that only Pooja deserves the first rank if it’s about being real. Cyrus gives himself the ninth rank for not being active in the house in terms of participation or house duties.

Avinash feels he deserves the second rank since he has shown different angles, different colors, and different opinions in the last three weeks. He has also been told to be more active on weekend ka Vaar which he has been trying to do. Jad feels he will take number 3 since he has been wrong at times but still has tried his best in a different country among the strangers in spite of not knowing the language. Jiah also feels she deserves number 3 since her journey has been a roller coaster ride with ups and down. Pooja feels she is a strong intimidating woman that scares other contestants. She doesn’t rank herself and leaves it to the housemates to decide.