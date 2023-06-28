Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 12 Written Update: Aaliya Siddique Gets Evicted, Details

All three of them believe that Falak, Avinash, and Cyrus are weak players. They also state that Bebika can be thrown out of the house anytime. Jiya tells that she wants Avinash to be evicted before her. Then they stop the discussion and come to the living area.

Suddenly, the sirens blare again and the contestants see that "Rule Break" is written on the screen. While all of them are wondering if maybe someone has flouted the ration rules, Bigg Boss asks Avinash Sachdev to read out the rules again.

Once he reads out the rules, Bigg Boss asks the contestants whether anyone can remember disobeying any of the rules. He asks Jiya, Abhishek, and Akanksha about this. Jiya and Abhi agree that they were discussing the nominations which is against the rules. However, Akanksha denies being a part of it.

Bigg Boss informs that Jiya, Abhi, and Akanksha are nominated this week as a form of punishment. The other housemates are upset with the three when they get to know about their comments. Akanksha tries to justify herself but nobody listens.