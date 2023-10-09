Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Confirmed List Of Contestants; Namrata Gowda, Siri & Other

Bigg Boss is among the popular shows in India thus the show is telecasted in different languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, etc, to cover the regional celebrities in the show and to reach out to the regional audience as well. This year, Bigg Boss Kannada is hosting its 10th season and the premiere episode of the season was telecasted on 8 October 2023, Kiccha Sudeep welcomed the new contestants to spice up the show this season.

This year, the production house and TV channel have left no stone unturned to raise the entertainment factor of this season. they have tried to bring contestants from different entertainment fields like comedy, acting, journalism, etc. Let's have a look at the list of confirmed contestants that will be seen inside the glass house while being a part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 10.