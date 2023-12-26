Bigg Boss 17, Day 73 Live: Nomination Task Begins

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Munawar Confronts Vikki
In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar confronts Vikki about provoking Abhishek against him to which he says that he was also at fault and they were just talking about the weekend ka Vaar. Munawar talks to Vikki calmly but the latter gets into an argument with Neil.
Bigg Boss 17, Day 73 Live Updates: Mannara Opens Up About Aoora's Opinion Towards Aisha
While Isha is arguing with Aisha, Mannara comes in and shares what Aoora shared with her the previous night- the fact that he doesn't like Aisha. He feels she is using him for footage which seems fake.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Samarth Calls Out Abhishek
Samarth confronts Abhishek as to how he ill talked about Munawar that he's staying with Aisha so that she doesn't ruin his image on national television but is provoking Munawar against other contestants.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Mannara Gets In An Argument With Anurag
Anurag points out that Mannara ill talks about Aisha like she did about Khanzaadi and as a girl she shouldn't talk about other girl's character. He also says that Mannara was always conscious about her image due to her connection with Munawar. She tried to create a love angle and used the guys in the house.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Housemates Confront Anurag
After Mannara's argument gets over with Anurag, Samarth shares the incident with Vikki and Isha and they take a stand for Mannara as to he should have not talked about her character and Anurag argues for a while but later apologizes.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Samarth Calls Out Munawar
Samarth points out how his true Colors have come out after Aisha has entered the show. He also mentions that he started abusing, throwing things and becoming violent which is not safe for other housemates.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Aisha Faints Again
In between a conversation with Ankita, Aisha falls to the ground due to a health issue. Housemates help her to the medical room but Mannara is seen scared thinking if people will go against her feeling that her fights with Aisha might be the reason for her ill health. Isha tells her she's overthinking and she shouldn't go in guilt even if someone points that out.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Isha Ranks the Housemates As per Their Performance
Bigg Boss calls Isha in the activity room and asks her to rank the contestants as per their contribution to the show. Neil feels he will rank the housemates as per her personal reasons. She ranks the following contestants from 1 to 11- Samarth, Mannara, Vikki, Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Arun, Rinku, Anurag, Aoora, and Aisha.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Nomination Task Begins
The phone in the house number 3 will ring five times and whoever picks the phone will get to nominate a housemate. Whoever gets nominates the ranking of that contestant will be added to the kitchen hours. In case of confusion, Isha gets to decide who has picked the phone first.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Samarth Nominates Rinku
Samarth gets the first chance to nominate a contestant and he nominates Rinku due to which 8 hours is added to the kitchen hours.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)