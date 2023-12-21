Bigg Boss 17, Episode 67 Written Details: Isha Becomes the Captain of the House

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 67 today, Thursday, 21 December 2023, started with Anurag and Mannara breaking into a massive fight. Mannara says that Anurag has shown his true face and the latter accuses Mannara of being a bad friend. Both of them keep fighting and Mannara points out instances when Anurag acted as a bad friend. On the other hand, Aishwarya tries to talk to Munawar. The latter tries to avoid her.
Aishwarya says that Munawar complains she is unapproachable but the real problem is Munawar. She feels he is unapproachable. When Munawar ignored her, she forcefully tried to talk. Both of them start fighting and Munawar starts pointing out Aishwarya's flaws. He says that she is friends with people who have a problem with Vicky and Ankita. He says that she talks to contestants who have a bad relationship with Vicky and Ankita.
As the episode proceeds, we see Neil trying to comfort Aishwarya. However, the latter seems very irritated so she fights with Neil. At night, Mannara tries to sort out Neil and Aishwarya's fight.
The next day starts and we see Vicky and Aishwarya talking in the kitchen. Mannara, Munawar, and Ayesha are also talking in a corner of the BB House. When Munawar is not present, Mannara and Aishwarya make fun of him.
Later, Isha tells Ayesha that maybe Munawar is developing feelings for her. On the other hand, Aishwarya says that Munawar is faking his feelings for the game. Rinku speaks to Munawar personally and says that he should maintain his boundaries with Ayesha otherwise he will be misunderstood.
When Munawar and Abhishek speak to each other, the latter says that he does not feel Munawar is wrong. He also says that he wants to be like him. Munawar says that he should not become like him.
As the episode proceeds, Ayesha and Munawar speak to each other. Munawar says that she looks better in Indian wear. Soon, Bigg Boss makes an announcement and everyone gathers in the activity area.
Bigg Boss teases Munawar and then starts explaining the task for today. He announced that the captaincy task would take place today. Munawar will become the judge and he will own an apple orchard. The contestants will be divided into two teams and they have to collect apples from the orchard. They have to collect when the music is played and Munawar is busy dancing.
Then, the contestants have to put stickers on the apples and put them in a box. While Vicky and Neil are the captains of both teams, Ankita and Aishwarya are selected as quality inspectors. The task begins and both teams collect apples.
Soon, the buzzer goes off and it is time for quality inspection. Munawar says that the inspectors will go one by one and check the apples. Team A, Neil's team have a problem with the decision but they agree because he is the judge.
Aishwarya rejects a few boxes of Team B. Ankita also rejects some boxes of the other team. Both teams keep fighting till the next round. Team A members have a problem with Ankita's judgement.
Soon, the next round begins and the task is played in the same procedure. The buzzer goes off and the inspectors go for a quality inspection. Again, the contestants break into a fight. Bigg Boss says that since Munawar is the judge for today's task, his decision will be final.
Abhishek and Aishwarya fight with Ankita. Aishwarya says that she is very negative in real life. Neil also joins the fight and accuses Ankita of being unfair. The task comes to an end and it is time to decide the winning team.
Munawar announces that Team B, which is Vicky's team is the winner. Bigg Boss says that Team B should select a name among themselves who will be the next captain of the house. After a lot of discussions and arguments, they decide that Isha will be the next captain.
Anurag and Mannara again get into a small argument. Mannara gets upset after the argument because she feels that she has no control over her emotions. She starts crying and sits alone on the lawn. Isha comes to console her.
She says that Mannara should be more strong and draw a line between her and Anurag. The episode for today, Thursday, ends with Isha and Mannara talking. Stay tuned to learn more about the latest episodes.
