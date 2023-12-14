Bigg Boss 17, Episode 60: Munawar Questions Ankita's Privileges In the House

The new day in Bigg Boss starts with the BB anthem. Ankita is seen having a fun conversation with Aoora while Samarth steals a pack of milk from Munawar’s room and hides it in a vase. Isha is seen teasing Vikki if he remembers the date of the anniversary which results in an argument between Vikki and Ankita. Ankita seems irritated from things getting stolen and disappearing. Later she gets angry with Vikki and Khanzadi for interfering while cooking. Isha and Abhishek get into an argument while cooking in the kitchen together and Samarth comes in support of his girlfriend. Samarth taunts him for misbehaving with women and being jealous while the latter says Samarth gossips about him with the housemates. Isha clarified that she never speaks against Abhishek or tries to defame him. She just tries to maintain distance to which Abhishek clarifies that he has moved on.
Munawar makes Samarth understand that he should not get in between Isha and Abhishek’s fight. Isha asks Samarth to not get in between their fight but Samarth refuses. Samarth is seen sleeping when Isha goes and calls Munawar in fun to wake him up. Samarth goes to Munawar and tells that Isha is sharing food and the couple gets into a fight. Munawar asks people to check each other‘s drawers for stolen ration and they find things from Abhishek’s bed. Bigg Boss asks housemates to stop the mock drill related to the ration and calls Munawar in the archive room where he asks him to quit the defensive game and play on the front foot. Bigg Boss makes Munawar hear an audio clip in which Ankita is heard talking to someone during her treatment and asks about how she is being portrayed outside and tries getting outside information.
Munawar seems disappointed and tells Bigg Boss that Ankita’s privilege to get hair treatment should be stopped else Bigg Boss’s team should treat her. Munawar asks Bigg Boss what should he do to which he replies that Captain should do as he wants to. News related to the same is displayed on the screen. Ankita tries to know what happened with Munawar in the archive room and Munawar tries to get an idea of how should he react to his friend’s shrewd behavior. Ankita advises her without knowing that Munawar has some information about her.
Munawar asks Rinku if he should reveal the information to everyone or if he should keep it to himself and use it in the game. Munawar calls everyone in the hall and tells the housemates that he is against their privilege of getting the treatment since it is against the housemates’ rights. He confronts Ankita and asks Ankita if she talks to people which she denies. He asks Ankita if she is ready to let go of her services to which she agrees. Munawar tells the housemates the incident in brief and asks them to vote for her services. Everyone agrees to stop Ankita’s services and they try to discuss if Vikki should get the services or not.
Ankita gets angry and expresses that she is not misusing the privileges. Ankita also fights for Vikki that his privileges should not be banned. Munawar announces on behalf of housemates that Ankita’s services should be banned but Vikki’s services should be continued but a crew member from the show should accompany him always. Later Ankita is seen talking to Munawar and they discuss the incident. Isha and Samarth get into a fight over their votes for or against the services of the couple. Ankita and Vikki have a conversation alone about how people are getting selfish and they are not liking Anurag’s behavior. Arun hears a few words from Ankita and Vikki’s conversation against Anurag and tells him about it which results in a fight among the four. Isha and Samarth get into an argument over their equation and she feels lonely despite having a partner with her in the house. A new sponsored task is announced in the house which is a competition between Munawar’s team and Khanzadi’s team. Munawar’s team which includes Ankita, Mannara, and Isha win the task. Ankita is seen crying and wishes to go home. On the other side, Munawar and Rinku are questioning that Ankita was mentioned as a strong contestant on weekend ka Vaar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)