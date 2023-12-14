Bigg Boss 17, Episode 60: Munawar Questions Ankita's Privileges In the House

Munawar asks Rinku if he should reveal the information to everyone or if he should keep it to himself and use it in the game. Munawar calls everyone in the hall and tells the housemates that he is against their privilege of getting the treatment since it is against the housemates’ rights. He confronts Ankita and asks Ankita if she talks to people which she denies. He asks Ankita if she is ready to let go of her services to which she agrees. Munawar tells the housemates the incident in brief and asks them to vote for her services. Everyone agrees to stop Ankita’s services and they try to discuss if Vikki should get the services or not.

Ankita gets angry and expresses that she is not misusing the privileges. Ankita also fights for Vikki that his privileges should not be banned. Munawar announces on behalf of housemates that Ankita’s services should be banned but Vikki’s services should be continued but a crew member from the show should accompany him always. Later Ankita is seen talking to Munawar and they discuss the incident. Isha and Samarth get into a fight over their votes for or against the services of the couple. Ankita and Vikki have a conversation alone about how people are getting selfish and they are not liking Anurag’s behavior. Arun hears a few words from Ankita and Vikki’s conversation against Anurag and tells him about it which results in a fight among the four. Isha and Samarth get into an argument over their equation and she feels lonely despite having a partner with her in the house. A new sponsored task is announced in the house which is a competition between Munawar’s team and Khanzadi’s team. Munawar’s team which includes Ankita, Mannara, and Isha win the task. Ankita is seen crying and wishes to go home. On the other side, Munawar and Rinku are questioning that Ankita was mentioned as a strong contestant on weekend ka Vaar.