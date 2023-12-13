Bigg Boss 17, Episode 59 Updates: Munawar Becomes the New Captain Of the House

In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, housemates wake up to the Bigg Boss anthem. Aishwarya and Arun get into a fight over cooking. Aishwarya refuses to cook and she has a problem with his way of talking. Abhishek and Rinku discuss Isha and how she has decided from the outside that she wants to expose Abhishek. Munawar advices Samarth to comfort Isha so that she can come and talk in front of him. The sleeping alarm is heard in the house and Arun wakes up Anurag and Ankita. He gets into a fight with Anurag and Vikki comes in between the fight which results in an argument between Aishwarya and Vikki. Arun gets emotional in the corner when Aoora consoles him. Aishwarya makes him understand that Vikki tries to pick fights since he’s nominated. Aishwarya confronts Vikki and they get into a fight again. Neil laughs over the fight which leads to a clash between Vikki and him.
Arun and Aishwarya together fight with Vikki. Mannara and Munawar are seen in a fun banter where they also talk about their equation and friendship. The screen displays the message “Something new and big is going to happen’. Abhishek and Aishwarya discuss his equation with Isha and how Isha uses things against him In front of Vikki and Ankita. Munawar and Aoora are seen dancing and having fun in the house. A captaincy task is announced in the house. Each contestant has a chance to remove the other contestants from the captaincy race. The first buzzer is heard- Abhishek, Vikki, and Neil reach the red box. Abhishek removes Samarth, Vikki removes Aishwarya and Neil removes Vikki.
Bigg Boss announces Abhishek as the supervisor of the task. In the second round, Ankita is seen convincing Aishwarya to let her be in the captaincy race. In the second round, Aishwarya removes Ankita from the captaincy race and they get into a verbal fight. Ankita says that she always uses the husband-wife card to play games. Rinku removes Khanzadi while Mannara removes Isha. Ankita and Aishwarya get into a fight again where Ankita expresses she thought they were friends while Aishwarya says she doesn’t trust anyone. Mannara asks Isha to not remove her from the race. Isha, Aoora, and Arun reach in the red box. Isha removes Abhishek, Arun removes Anurag and Aoora removes Rinku. Vikki and Isha are seen stealing luxury goods like cookies and chips.
In the third round, Anurag removes Arun, Ankita removes Neil and Munawar removes Aoora. Aishwarya and Vikki get into a fight. In the last round, Samarth removes Mannara and thus Munawar becomes the first captain of the house. Aishwarya, Arun, and Aoora will no longer stay in house number 2, and house number 2 will now be the house for the captain. Ankita gets into a fight with her husband that he should stop targeting Neil and Aishwarya since they target her as a reaction. Ankita is seen talking against the couple to Aisha and Abhishek. Later, Rinku, Aishwarya, and Neil are seen discussing Ankita’s behavior and Vikki’s gameplay. Vikki taunts Arun and Aishwarya’s way of running the house. Samarth and Isha express their disappointment with each other. Rinku makes Mannara understand that maybe she should stay distant from Samarth since Isha isn’t liking it but Munawar says that it is not Mannara’s fault.
Later, Munawar consoles Isha over her fight with Samarth where he asks her to not make a spectacle of their relationship. Later Isha is seen crying in front of Ankita and she makes her understand that she is overthinking. Later Samarth is seen making up with Isha. Later Mannara is seen talking to Isha but she says that she has no problem with her but rather has complaints with Samarth.
