Bigg Boss 17, Episode 59 Updates: Munawar Becomes the New Captain Of the House

Arun and Aishwarya together fight with Vikki. Mannara and Munawar are seen in a fun banter where they also talk about their equation and friendship. The screen displays the message “Something new and big is going to happen’. Abhishek and Aishwarya discuss his equation with Isha and how Isha uses things against him In front of Vikki and Ankita. Munawar and Aoora are seen dancing and having fun in the house. A captaincy task is announced in the house. Each contestant has a chance to remove the other contestants from the captaincy race. The first buzzer is heard- Abhishek, Vikki, and Neil reach the red box. Abhishek removes Samarth, Vikki removes Aishwarya and Neil removes Vikki.

Bigg Boss announces Abhishek as the supervisor of the task. In the second round, Ankita is seen convincing Aishwarya to let her be in the captaincy race. In the second round, Aishwarya removes Ankita from the captaincy race and they get into a verbal fight. Ankita says that she always uses the husband-wife card to play games. Rinku removes Khanzadi while Mannara removes Isha. Ankita and Aishwarya get into a fight again where Ankita expresses she thought they were friends while Aishwarya says she doesn’t trust anyone. Mannara asks Isha to not remove her from the race. Isha, Aoora, and Arun reach in the red box. Isha removes Abhishek, Arun removes Anurag and Aoora removes Rinku. Vikki and Isha are seen stealing luxury goods like cookies and chips.