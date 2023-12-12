Bigg Boss 17, Episode 58 Written Updates: Ankita and Vikki Get Into a Fight

Munawar tells Samarth that she also behaves like Vikki with Isha and she also agrees to it. Ankita apologized to Vikki and cooked for him. Munawar and Isha make fun of Vikki and Ankita in front of them and they laugh together. Aoora gifts Munawar a chain for being a good friend. Ankita and Vikki share their love story with Khanzadi. Rinku and Isha discuss the behavior of different housemates. Isha is seen sharing her history with Abhishek to Vikki while Ankita is seen talking to Abhishek about his feelings for Khanzaadi and his journey in the house. Munawar is called into the confession room where Bigg Boss tells him that he has an opportunity to stage a stand-up performance. On one side, people can either buy tickets for Munawar’s show or use the BB currency to get their weekly ration.

While Munawar’s ration will depend on the tickets sold for the show. Munawar is seen convincing the housemates to buy the tickets. Aishwarya, Aoora, Anurag, and Arun are seen inside the BB mall for the ration. Munawar succeeds in selling 10 tickets. Aoora, Aishwarya, and Anurag don’t buy the tickets and choose to buy the ration. Mannara and Samarth discuss Isha and she expresses that she trusts Samarth more than Isha. Vikki feels that Arun is biased and they get into a fight. Munawar starts his performance by roasting Vikki and taking a dig at his relationship with Ankita. The list also includes Abhishek and himself. He mentions how he can’t take a stand for himself which is why he has gotten an opportunity for a stand-up.