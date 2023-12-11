Bigg Boss 17, Day 57 Written Episode: Abhishek And Vikki Get Into An Ugly Spat

Ankita is seen talking to Munawar to motivate him and Anurag goes to Mannara to sort things out but she says that she will continue the friendship outside the house since she can’t trust him in the game. Rinku feels that Isha takes advantage of Abhishek’s hyper nature and his fights with Vikki. Aishwarya adds to it that she has become overconfident after being appreciated by Salman Khan. Later in the night, Mannara talks to Munavar about her conversation with Anurag and he feels that he came to sort things out to be safe in the nominations. Khanazadi and Isha discuss Abhishek’s aggressive nature and incidents with Isha. Rinku talks about Ankita being fake in-front of Munavar and Mannara. she also adds that she doesn’t react in negative way which is not normal.

A new day begins in the Bigg Boss house with the morning anthem. Abhishek expresses that Vikki shouldn’t have called him criminal when Anurag makes him understand that he can’t fight with everyone else he will be alone in the house. Ankita and Vikki get into an argument over cooking duty. Abhishek and Vikki get into a fight over arranging the utensils and starts name calling while Munawar is seen having fun with Aoora in the garden. while the fight still continues, Neil, Mannara and Aoora are seen meditating in the garden. Abhishek takes a stand on being called a criminal and as a reaction age shames Vikki. Vikki opens about all the conversations between him and Abhishek while housemates are seen having fun.