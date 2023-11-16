Bigg Boss 17 Episode 31, Written Details: Nomination Special Task Happens Today

Later, Isha tries to explain to Sana that her decision to nominate Sunny was wrong. Sana snaps at her and tells her that she will do what she thinks is right. Isha says that she has never accepted her mistakes and whenever somebody tries to explain to her, she does not listen.

Vicky listens to the conversation from a distance and tells Ankita that this is Sana's flaw. She never listens to people when they try to correct her. On the other hand, Abhishek is trying to have a conversation with Khanzaadi. He asks whether her friendship with him was only for the chocolate. He also says that if she feels like laughing she should not hide it. He knows she wants to talk to him.

Later, Isha and Ankita have a conversation about Vicky where Ankita explains to Isha about their situation. Sana goes to Sunny and Arun to ask for forgiveness. She says that she has realised her mistake. Sunny says that he cannot forgive her this time. She has betrayed him twice. Arun also agrees and says that she does not deserve forgiveness.