Bigg Boss 17, Day 53 Written Episode: Abhishek Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Isha

Bigg Boss 17 Day 53 episode aired today, Thursday, 7 December 2023, began with the BB House contestants waking up to the anthem. Abhishek teases Isha and Samarth for doing PDA in the garden. Inside the kitchen, Aishwarya is distributing ration among the members. She keeps calling Vicky and Abhishek but they do not listen. Aishwarya gets angry and says she will not give them ration.

Aishwarya's words create chaos among the members. Abhishek starts fighting and asks how could she say this. Abhishek and Arun get into an ugly fight. Aishwarya also fights with Khanzaadi. The other members keep telling them not to fight in the kitchen because food is being prepared. In the end, Munawar requests Aishwarya to not fight but she tells him to not advise her. She seems annoyed with everyone.