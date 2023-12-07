Bigg Boss 17, Day 53 Written Episode: Abhishek Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Isha

Bigg Boss 17 Day 53 episode aired today, Thursday, 7 December 2023, began with the BB House contestants waking up to the anthem. Abhishek teases Isha and Samarth for doing PDA in the garden. Inside the kitchen, Aishwarya is distributing ration among the members. She keeps calling Vicky and Abhishek but they do not listen. Aishwarya gets angry and says she will not give them ration.
Aishwarya's words create chaos among the members. Abhishek starts fighting and asks how could she say this. Abhishek and Arun get into an ugly fight. Aishwarya also fights with Khanzaadi. The other members keep telling them not to fight in the kitchen because food is being prepared. In the end, Munawar requests Aishwarya to not fight but she tells him to not advise her. She seems annoyed with everyone.
When Vicky tries to speak to Aishwarya, Khanzaadi interferes and they get into a fight. Abhishek and Isha also start fighting in the kitchen. Abhishek says Isha used to take beauty injections and he also drags her family into the fight.
Isha also gives it back to him by dragging his family. They get into an ugly fight and Samarth takes Isha's side. Abhishek also questions Isha's character. Samarth tries to stop Abhishek but he does not listen. The other members stop Abhishek from getting too aggressive.
They keep fighting and Isha stops at the end. Later, Isha and Vicky sit in the garden where the latter advices her. Vicky tells her to not bring personal problems and families into their fights. Abhishek also joins the conversation and behaves passive-aggressively with Isha.
Samarth joins them later and fights with Abhishek in a low tone. Abhishek tries to pick a fight with Isha but she does not respond. Samarth responds in return. Throughout, they behave passive-aggressively with each other.
Soon, Bigg Boss announces the task for today which is the immunity task. He asks the members from each Makaan to choose a name who can get the immunity for the week. He gives some time to the contestants to select the names.
All the Makaan members discuss with each other to select the names. From Makaan No 1, all of them select Neil, Arjun is selected for immunity from Makaan No 2, and Makaan No 3 has no contestant. Abhishek and Vicky argue about who should be selected but they are unable to come up with a name. So, Bigg Boss decides to not select anybody.
Once the contestants are decided, Bigg Boss announces the rules of the task today. The house has turned into a battlefield today where the selected contestants for immunity will act as the king. The other contestants have to save their favourite king's soldiers and destroy the other king's army. The task will begin with a song and end with the same song.
The task finally begins and all the contestants give their best. Neil and Arun take their seats as the king while the others select their favourite contestant. Khanzaadi acts as the judge for today. At the beginning of the game, Samarth touches Aishwarya inappropriately so the latter creates chaos. Khanzaadi tries to stop the fight.
Later, Vicky and Ankits switch their places and Khanzaadi has a problem with that. She tells Ankita to leave the battleground and let Vicky protect the soldiers. Ankita seems annoyed with the decision because she wants to play. Rinku also calls out Khanzaadi and says she is making unfair decisions.
After a lot of arguments and fights, Khanzaadi calls Ankita to play the game. Meanwhile, she tells Abhishek to leave because he is getting very aggressive. He starts fighting with her and Isha tries to mock him. Abhishek fights with her as well.
Neil notices that the rules of the game are not being followed so he asks Bigg Boss to tell them clearly to Khanzaadi since she is the judge. However, the game is closer to its end so it goes the way Khanzaadi wants. Everyone says that Khanzaadi is making decisions based on what Munawar is telling her.
The immunity taks finally ends and Bigg Boss announces after playing the song. He says that today everyone behaved like Abhishek. He also asked Abhishek whether he enjoyed the task. He said that he enjoyed the game and was waiting for the task to take place. Later, Bigg Boss asks Khanzaadi to declare the winner for today.
She declares Arun as the winner and he gets the immunity. Bigg Boss asks whether he wants to use the immunity this week or next week. Arun says that he wants to use his immunity next week during nominations. Everyone believes that Khanzaadi made a biased decision. Ankita and Isha discuss Khanzaadi not letting women play in the game today.
Outside, Mannara mocks Khanzaadi for her decision and she replies. Rinku also seems to be dissatisfied with Khanzaadi's behaviour. Samarth says that he was on Arun's side from the beginning. Munawar also says that he supported Arun when he saw no one else was helping him.
The episode for today, Thursday, ends here. Stay tuned to know more about the latest Bigg Boss 17 episodes.
