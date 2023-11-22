Bigg Boss 17 Episode 37 Update: Bigg Boss Makes Contestants Clean the House

The new day in Bigg Boss 17 starts with the anthem and the housemates are seen dancing together. Mannara and Ankita are seen talking about Sana while on the other hand, Sana refuses to do her house duties. Vikki asks her to do a duty she wishes to else they won't cook for her. Abhishek and Mannara discuss Khanzaadi's behavior and how she plays the victim card. Khanzaadi asks her housemates if they can cook for her but they don't even answer her. In the dressing room, Sana and Sunny throw off the clothes kept on the sofa to the ground. Samarth confronts Munawar about his comments during the nomination task but Munawar clears it and asks him to talk to him in a better way from next time. Samarth clears his doubts with Arun as well. Arun and Sunny feel that Munawar is ruling the house and they should try to irritate him or pick fights with him.
Rinku and Arun get into an argument and Rinku asks him to play on the front foot rather than backstabbing people by nominating her. Rinku tells people that Arun and Sunny have risen suddenly to play the game after Vikki has gone to their house. Jigna expresses her frustration in front of Sunny due to her nomination. On the other side, Rinku gets into an argument with Khanzaadi and calls her a hypocrite and self-obsessed. Arun and Sunny talk to Jigna and she expresses her disappointment to them and makes them count what all she has done for the housemates during her 'grace period'. Arun is seen asking his fans to vote for jigna. Bigg Boss calls everyone to the hall and discusses the changes the housemates have gone through after coming to the show.
Big Boss shows housemates a video of the house as it was before vs after their entry. Bigg Boss gives a lecture to the housemates as to how the house has been dirty and it is their responsibility to keep the house clean and all of them get 0 out of 100 for cleanliness. Bigg Boss gives the housemates an hour to clean and organize the house after which his team will enter the house for inspection. The team will confiscate the things that will be seen lying around the house. Bigg Boss also makes Sana the cleanliness in charge of the house for the season.
The housemates are seen cleaning and organizing the house. Munawar asks Sana to get Khanzaadi's counter clean. Aishwarya tells Sana that her things are found here and there. Housemates are seen getting into arguments while cleaning the house. The inspection team entered the house with a huge box and picked a few boxes of clothes and fruits. Bigg Boss asks housemates to gather in the garden and scolds them for stealing the things that were been confiscated. As a punishment, Bigg Boss reduces the kitchen hours from 9 to 4 and asks housemates to keep all the fruits in the store room. The housemates get angry at Khanzaadi for stealing two oranges. The cleanliness index score comes to 100. Mannara tells Anurag that Munawar doesn't open his mouth in front of Ankita and they discuss his behavior.
Anurag feels that housemates have started pleasing the contestants towards whom Bigg Boss is biased which includes Vikki, Ankita, and Munawar. Arun is seen crying since his image is getting ruined for making Jigna wash his clothes. Khanzaadi tells Vikki and Ankita how Rinku warned her about them and Vikki said that she has a problem because she can't match his intelligence or sharpness. Munawar tells Ankita that she shouldn't try to sort things out with Samarth, Isha, or Abhishek since they have something against her directly or indirectly. Sunny and Isha are seen having a fun banter while Sunny mimics different people and makes the housemates laugh. Vikki and Sana get into a fight over Ankita sleeping in their room.
