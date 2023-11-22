Bigg Boss 17 Episode 37 Update: Bigg Boss Makes Contestants Clean the House

Rinku and Arun get into an argument and Rinku asks him to play on the front foot rather than backstabbing people by nominating her. Rinku tells people that Arun and Sunny have risen suddenly to play the game after Vikki has gone to their house. Jigna expresses her frustration in front of Sunny due to her nomination. On the other side, Rinku gets into an argument with Khanzaadi and calls her a hypocrite and self-obsessed. Arun and Sunny talk to Jigna and she expresses her disappointment to them and makes them count what all she has done for the housemates during her 'grace period'. Arun is seen asking his fans to vote for jigna. Bigg Boss calls everyone to the hall and discusses the changes the housemates have gone through after coming to the show.

Big Boss shows housemates a video of the house as it was before vs after their entry. Bigg Boss gives a lecture to the housemates as to how the house has been dirty and it is their responsibility to keep the house clean and all of them get 0 out of 100 for cleanliness. Bigg Boss gives the housemates an hour to clean and organize the house after which his team will enter the house for inspection. The team will confiscate the things that will be seen lying around the house. Bigg Boss also makes Sana the cleanliness in charge of the house for the season.