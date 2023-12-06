Bigg Boss 17, Day 50 Written Details: Munawar and Mannara Get Into a Fight Today

Bigg Boss 17 Day 51 aired today, Tuesday, 5 December 2023, started with the contestants feeling sleepy and lazy after waking up. Khanzaadi, Rinku, Neil, and Aishwarya are working in the kitchen. Khanzaadi tries to tease Aishwarya by taking Neil's name. The latter asks her to stop otherwise this will turn into a fight. Neil also tells Khanzaadi to stop otherwise he will get angry.

Khanzaadi doesn't stop and keeps teasing others in the kitchen. Rinku gets annoyed at Khanzaadi and seems disappointed with her behaviour. Outside, Khanzaadi talks to Ankita and Vicky about Rinku. Aishwarya is dragged into the conversation and she asks Khanzaadi to not twist the situation. She says that others react to what Khanzaadi says. She is the one who starts the fight. Munawar tries to tease Khanzaadi throughout the conversation.