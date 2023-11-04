Bigg Boss 17, Day 20 Written Episode: Salman Schools Isha in Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 17, Day 20 episode today, Friday, 3 November 2023 began with Salman Khan greeting everybody on Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman shows a clip to the viewers where Bigg Boss played a game with the BB House contestants. Between Abhishek and Samarth, the contestants had to choose someone who was here for Isha and is being seen because of her in the show.

Most of the contestants selected Samarth. Then, Salman greeted the contestants in the show and started the episode. He started questioning Isha and asked what is her current status. She replies that she is with Samarth now. Salman says that she must be having fun playing with the feelings of two boys, Samarth and Abhishek. Isha replies that she is not playing with anyone and is with Samarth.