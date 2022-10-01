Bigg Boss 16 Premiere Date & Time: When & Where To Watch the Salman Khan Show
Bigg Boss Season 16 is set to premiere today, 1 October, 2022.
Big Boss is one of the most favorite reality TV shows of all time and the audience is quite loyal to its favorite host and show that has gained popularity in the last 15 years or more of its running time.
This year, the audience is waiting for the premiere of the 16th season which will be telecasted on 1 October, 2022.
A number of famous celebrities from different industries are locked under the same roof for a set number of days (three months for this season as of yet) and they have to follow the rules and regulations of the Big Boss house.
Let's have a look at the telecast details of the show like when and where to watch the show.
Big Boss 16 Premiere: When to Watch
The loyal fans of the famous show Bigg Boss can watch the new season of the show from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes famously known as 'Weekend ka Vaar' will be telecasted at 9:30 PM on TV while viewers can watch it at 9 PM online.
The host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, has informed us that in this season, the weekend episodes will be telecasted on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday. Bigg Boss 16 will premiere today, 1 October, 2022.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss 16
The viewers can watch their favorite show on Colors TV every night at 10 PM and at 9:30 PM on weekends. You can also watch the show on the OTT platform Voot.
