Bigg Boss 16, 6 January Episode 98 Written Update: Shanivaar Ka Vaar With Salman

Bigg Boss 16, 6 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode starts with an argument between Shalin and Priyanka. Nimrit tells Soundarya that I think Priyanka has realized her friendship with Shalin is not good. Soundarya replies that it is just fake.

Shalin tells Tina that Salman always says Priyanka is irritating and she actually is. Tina says she is your friend and you should not say this about her.

Housemates are given a task in which they have to tell whose image is blur in the house and they have to spray foam on that person. Archana says Tina and Shalin's image is blur in this house because there is no clarity about their relationship. Archana sprays foam on Tina and Shalin's face.