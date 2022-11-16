ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47: First Time in the History of BB

Here's the live written update of Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47: First Time in the History of BB
i

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, a special nomination task was performed by the contestants. In the task captain Sajid, Nimrit, Abdu, Shiv, Sumbul, and Stan were safe while Tina, Shalin, Ankit, Priyanka, Gautam, Soundarya, and Archana were nominated by the Bigg Boss.

However, all the nominated contestants were given an opportunity to save themselves from this week's nomination by participating in the sheep farm task. By the end of the task, Priyanka, Ankit, and Archana got saved while Tina, Shalin, Gautam, and Soundarya are nominated this week.

Let's see what happens in Today's live episode of Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47.

Also Read

Bigg Boss 16, 15 November 2022, Tuesday, E46: Nomination Special Episode

Bigg Boss 16, 15 November 2022, Tuesday, E46: Nomination Special Episode
ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47: Sneak Peek of Today's Live Episode

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47 Full Live Written Update

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment

Topics:  Salman Khan   Bigg Boss   Bigg Boss 16 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×