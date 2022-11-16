Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47: First Time in the History of BB

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, a special nomination task was performed by the contestants. In the task captain Sajid, Nimrit, Abdu, Shiv, Sumbul, and Stan were safe while Tina, Shalin, Ankit, Priyanka, Gautam, Soundarya, and Archana were nominated by the Bigg Boss.

However, all the nominated contestants were given an opportunity to save themselves from this week's nomination by participating in the sheep farm task. By the end of the task, Priyanka, Ankit, and Archana got saved while Tina, Shalin, Gautam, and Soundarya are nominated this week.

Let's see what happens in Today's live episode of Bigg Boss 16 16 November 2022 Wednesday E47.