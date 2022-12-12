Bigg Boss 16, 12 December, Episode 73 Written Update: Three Captains of BB House
Bigg Boss 16, 12 December, Episode 73 Full Written Update: Sumbul, Tina, and Soundarya are the new captains.
Bigg Boss 16, 12 December, Episode 73 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, 11 December 2022, Tina comes back after she was eliminated from the show.
Bigg Boss asks Shalin to choose between the 25 lakh prize money and Tina. Shalin presses the buzzer and Tina comes back into the house. Tina is annoyed with Shalin because earlier he chose prize money over her and that is the reason she had to go out of the Bigg Boss house.
Tina confronts Shalin saying, you were sure that I will be eliminated yet you didn't press the buzzer to save me. She says, now I know the real face of you Shalin.
Let us read about what happened today's episode of Bigg Boss on 12 December 2022.
Bigg Boss 16, 12 December, Episode 73 Full Written Update: Sumbul, Tina, and Soundarya Are the Three Captains of BB House
The episode starts with Ankit asking Soundarya, if she can make the breakfast. Soundarya says please I will do any other duty but not the breakfast.
It is Nimrit's birthday and Abdu gives her flowers. She gets happy and hugs him in return.
All housemates are annoyed with Sreejita because she is taking long to make the breakfast. Archana, Priyanka, and Soundarya make fun of Sreejita's lazy cooking.
Archana and other housemates pull Sreejita's leg over chopping the lady finger. Archana says you have chopped it wrong and there are chances that there will be insects inside it. Vikas refuses to eat the bhindi (lady finger) and gets into a tiff with Sreejita over the same.
