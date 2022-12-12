Bigg Boss 16, 12 December, Episode 73 Written Update: Three Captains of BB House

Bigg Boss 16, 12 December, Episode 73 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, 11 December 2022, Tina comes back after she was eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss asks Shalin to choose between the 25 lakh prize money and Tina. Shalin presses the buzzer and Tina comes back into the house. Tina is annoyed with Shalin because earlier he chose prize money over her and that is the reason she had to go out of the Bigg Boss house.

Tina confronts Shalin saying, you were sure that I will be eliminated yet you didn't press the buzzer to save me. She says, now I know the real face of you Shalin.

Let us read about what happened today's episode of Bigg Boss on 12 December 2022.