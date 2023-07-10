West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Result Date: Counting of Votes Details Here

The West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 formally took place on 8 July, as per schedule. Around 74000 seats were available for Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Gram Panchayats. It is important to note that 200000 candidates took part in the elections for approximately 73887 seats. People want to know the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 result date and details to see who is the winners. We have all the latest details for you so you can stay informed.
As per the latest official details, the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 took place on 8 July, and the voting started in the morning at 7 am. People could go to various polling booths in the state. The timings of the Panchayat election were from 7 am to 5 pm. It is time to count the votes and see the winning party.
Here is everything you should know about the West Bengal Panchayat Election that took place recently and remember the result date. The counting of votes is set to take place as per schedule.
West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Result Date and Voting Details
According to the dates mentioned on the schedule, while the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 was on 8 July, the counting of votes is set to take place on 11 July.
One must stay alert on Tuesday, 11 July, to watch the counting of votes. The counting of votes is a very important part of elections. The total votes are counted for each party and the State Election Commission provides the final count.
It is important to note that the contenders were allowed to file their nominations on 9 June.
If you want to keep a close eye on the counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023, you must keep a close eye on the website - wbsec.gov.in. It contains all the important details you should know about the Panchayat Election results.
As per the latest details via various media reports, the voter turnout was approximately 36.66 percent as of 1 pm, on 8 July. Various violent incidents were also reported in different districts on voting day.
However, now it is time for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 result so people should note the date. More details will be available on the official site - wbsec.gov.in for people to check.
