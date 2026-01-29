To Industrialise or Not? That is the Question in Singur

Singur, a small town in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, about 50 kilometers from Kolkata, has acquired a mythical status in the state's political discourse over the years as "the place where it all began".

It was in Singur that Mamata Banerjee led her people's movement against the CPI(M), ending the formidable three-decade-long rule of the Left Front, and transforming the state's political language. It isn't, therefore, a surprise that, with the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on the anvil, both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seemingly engaged in a battle of prestige over Singur.

On 28 January, just 10 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Singur in which he announced the launch of several Amrit Bharat Express trains and infrastructure projects worth Rs 830 crore for West Bengal, Chief Minister Banerjee laid out a counter-plan for bringing industry to Singur.

Inaugurating 1,694 projects worth Rs 33,551 crore under the state government, she said,