In Charge of Polling, But Cannot Vote Himself: Bengal’s ‘Deleted’ Voter Paradox

As the people of Murshidabad district vote in the first phase of the high-stakes 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Akhter Ali is discharging his duties as the Presiding Officer in one of the polling booths of Samserganj Assembly seat.

But he won't be casting a vote himself.

Ali's name has not appeared in the electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"First my name was put under adjudication. Then, it was deleted. This, despite the face that I am a mapped voter," Ali, who's a high school teacher in Samserganj, tells The Quint.

During elections, each polling station is assigned a Presiding Officer by the District Election Officer to supervise the polling. That makes the Presiding Officer a representative of the ECI.