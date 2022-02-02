Churn in BSP's Core Base: Which Way Will West UP's Dalit Voters Swing and Why?

The 2017 caste riots of Saharanpur are still fresh in the memory of the district's Dalit residents, especially in the village of Shabbirpur, where on 5 May that year, violence had erupted between Thakurs and Dalits. Houses were burned, vehicles torched, and several left injured in the clashes.

Five years later, Dalit residents allege that they have neither received compensation nor justice.

Meenakshi, a 30-year-old homemaker who says she was at the receiving end of the violence in 2017, says, "There was such a big riot, so many affected families seeking justice. But we did not get anything. No compensation. Cases have been filed, but they have been kept pending, lying locked away. We got no justice."

Memoh, a woman we had interviewed in May 2017 while reporting on the violence, echoed a similar sentiment when we caught up with her again in January 2022. She said, "It’s been 5 years, we got nothing. And the Rajputs who did this aren’t even in jail, they are at home."