Yogi Adityanath Greets Rival SP Leader Akhilesh in Assembly, Both Shake Hands

Days after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time, Yogi Adityanath greeted rival Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav at the state Legislative Assembly in Lucknow on Monday, 28 March.

Displaying a rare moment of political amiability, the newly-elected CM is seen shaking hands with Akhilesh and patting him on the shoulder on the floor of the House.