From Tej Pratap to Pappu Yadav, a Look at Bihar’s VVIP Contests

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD: Tejaswi’s brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, is leading in the Hasanpur seat. He is faced by the Janata Dal (United)’s Raj Kumar Ray and LJP’s Manish Kumar.

Luv Sinha, Congress: The son of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, is trailing behind the BJP’s Nitin Nabin in Bankipur.

Jitan Ram Manjhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM leader is leading ahead of two-time Speaker and RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary in the Imamganj seat.

Shreyasi Singh: Shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh is leading ahead of the RJD’s Vijay Prakash in the Jamui seat.

Pappu Yadav: Jan Adhikar Party President Yadav is trailing behind the JD(U)’s Nikhil Mandal in Madhepura seat.

Subhashini Yadav: The daughter of Sharad Yadav, Subhasini is trailing behind in the third spot in Bihariganj seat, behind JD(U)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta who’s leading, followed by LJP’s Vijay Kumar Singh.

Nand Kishore Yadav: Bihar’s Road Construction Minister and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, Nand Kishore Yadav is leading ahead of the Congress’ Pravin Singh by a few hundred votes.

Anant Kumar Singh: An RJD candidate from Mokama, Singh is leading ahead of the JD(U)‘s Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh in Mokama.

Arun Manjhi: A JD(U) leader, Arun Manjhi is trailing behind PI(ML)s Gopal Ravidas in Phulwari.