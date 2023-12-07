Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Revanth Reddy To Swear In as CM Today

Telangana New CM Oath Taking Ceremony 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of Telangana at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, 7 December.
A deputy chief minister and 11 other Cabinet ministers are set to take oath alongside Revanth, as per reports.
Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have reached Hyderabad ahead of the ceremony.
After two days of deliberations since the election results on 3 December, Revanth Reddy was named the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Telangana on Tuesday, 5 December.
Revanth will be the second chief minister of the youngest state in the country, after K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The 54-year-old leader joined the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party in 2017 and quickly rose as the TPCC chief in 2021.
Under his leadership, the Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, ending nine years of KCR's rule.
He contested from the Kodangal and Kamareddy seats but was defeated by BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy, where KCR had also contested.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka in Hyderabad
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at a hotel in Hyderabad ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. CM-designate Revanth Reddy had received them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
Who Is Anumula Revanth Reddy?
The Congress defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is historic in more ways than one – and the man who is largely being credited for the win, who was the face of the party's campaign, is someone who was nowhere near the Congress until six years ago.
And now, he is headed to become the second chief minister of the youngest state in the country.
Read the full profile of Anumula Revanth Reddy here.
Who Will Attend the Ceremony?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare are some of the senior leaders set to attend the ceremony today, besides Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.
Other leaders who were invited include former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
As per reports, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and chief of INDIA bloc member Trinamool Congress, would not be able to attend the ceremony.