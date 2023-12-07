Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Revanth Reddy To Swear In as CM Today

Telangana New CM Oath Taking Ceremony 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of Telangana at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, 7 December.

A deputy chief minister and 11 other Cabinet ministers are set to take oath alongside Revanth, as per reports.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have reached Hyderabad ahead of the ceremony.