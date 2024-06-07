Unified or in Alliance With BJP – What Can Stop AIADMK From 'Imploding' in TN?

The AIADMK has consecutively lost four major elections after Palaniswamy took charge of the party. After the 2019 defeat, the party lost power to the DMK in 2021 Assembly elections and the local body polls the year after.

After the defeat, former chief minister and rebel leader of AIADMK, O Paneerselvam, called for a unified AIADMK. Along the same lines, VK Sasikala, the trusted aide of Jayalalithaa, stressed on the importance of a unified party to defeat the DMK in the coming elections.

A senior AIADMK leader and former minister Ku Pa Krishnan said that whenever there was a problem, even MGR constituted a 'crisis resolving committee'.

"Such a committee should be formed, and most of the senior leaders who are concerned about the future of the party should be ready to accept the leadership of a person who is capable of coordinating everyone," he said.

Meanwhile, Raman said, "If they want to win the 2026 Assembly elections, a unified AIADMK is necessary. Not only a merger of the AIADMK can bring about a change, but the party should form a strong alliance."

"Annan (Brother) is keen about a unified AIADMK. He is not eyeing the general secretary post. He wants the party to be alive for the next 100 years, as dreamt by our Amma (Jayalalithaa)," a functionary close to O Paneerselvam said.

