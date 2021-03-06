TN Polls: AIADMK Gives 20 MLA Seats, Kanyakumari LS Seat To BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting in 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, as well as one Lok Sabha seat from Kanyakumari where by-elections are due.

The seat-sharing arrangement with the ruling AIADMK party was finalised on Friday, 5 March.

As per IANS, state BJP leadership was expecting more than 25 seats. However, the AIADMK leadership was not ready to part with more than 20 seats.