Watch Assembly Election Results LIVE With Faye D'Souza & The Quint

With all eyes set on the Assembly election results on Sunday, 3 December, for four of the five states that went to polling in November, The Quint is LIVE with journalist Faye D'Souza and Beatroot for the Counting Day.

Faye D'Souza is in conversation with The Quint's Associate Editor Eshwar and Senior Correspondent Meenakshy Sasikumar. Eshwar reported from Rajasthan, extensively, including issues like paper leak scandals, the gig workers Act, and mood reports from the bastions of top leaders like Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, and Kirodi Lal Meena.

Over the past few months, The Quint has reported extensively from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Our reporters have brought to you exclusive ground reports, analysis, insights, and the sentiment in these states.

Early trends show that the Congress has taken a big lead in Telangana while the BJP surges ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A neck and neck ensues between the Congress and BJP in Chattisgarh.