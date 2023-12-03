Watch Assembly Election Results LIVE With Faye D'Souza & The Quint

With all eyes set on the Assembly election results on Sunday, 3 December, for four of the five states that went to polling in November, The Quint is LIVE with journalist Faye D'Souza and Beatroot for the Counting Day.
Faye D'Souza is in conversation with The Quint's Associate Editor Eshwar and Senior Correspondent Meenakshy Sasikumar. Eshwar reported from Rajasthan, extensively, including issues like paper leak scandals, the gig workers Act, and mood reports from the bastions of top leaders like Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, and Kirodi Lal Meena.
Over the past few months, The Quint has reported extensively from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Our reporters have brought to you exclusive ground reports, analysis, insights, and the sentiment in these states.
Early trends show that the Congress has taken a big lead in Telangana while the BJP surges ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A neck and neck ensues between the Congress and BJP in Chattisgarh.
What You Should Look Out For
Aditya Menon, Political Editor at The Quint started the live talk at 8.30 AM. At 9.30 Himanshi Dahiya joined the conversation. Dahiya reported from Rajasthan in the days leading up to the state elections on issues like the student suicides in Sikar and voting patterns in the tribal belt.
At 10 AM, Associate Editor Eshwar and Senior Correspondent Meenakshy Sasikumar joined the conversation. Eshwar reported from Rajasthan, extensively, including issues like paper leak scandals, the gig workers Act, and mood reports from the bastions of top leaders like Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, and Kirodi Lal Meena.
Himanshi Dahiya reported from Rajasthan in the days leading up to the state elections on issues like the student suicides in Sikar and voting patterns in the tribal belt.
Sasikumar reported from Telangana, bringing stories of caste atrocities, the aftermath of communal clashes, and development. Independent journalist and political analyst Sharat Pradhan will be LIVE with our team as well.
At 10:30 AM, Principal Correspondent Fatima Khan and Senior Correspondent Vishnukant Tiwari, who reported from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will be joining D'Souza.
Watch out for LIVE updates, insights, analysis, and more. Only at The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)