ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lok Sabha Election Results: Sensex, Nifty Crash as 'INDIA' Gains Ground

On 3 June, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 had hit all-time highs after all the exit polls predicted the NDA's return.

The Quint
Published
Elections
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

India's indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday, 4 June, crashed as the counting of votes indicated the opposition INDIA gaining ground in the Lok Sabha elections over its 2019 tally.

The Sensex fell by more than 1,500 points on Tuesday, 4 June. Nifty dropped over 500 points during the early trends.

Opening at 74,924.64, the Sensex was down by 2.02 percent, while the Nifty opened at 22,772.80, marking a 2.11 percent decline.

The indices had risen to record-high levels on Monday, 3 June, after the exit polls had predicted the return of the Narendra Modi government for the third straight term with a huge majority.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from elections

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×