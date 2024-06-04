Lok Sabha Election Results: Sensex, Nifty Crash as 'INDIA' Gains Ground

India's indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday, 4 June, crashed as the counting of votes indicated the opposition INDIA gaining ground in the Lok Sabha elections over its 2019 tally.
The Sensex fell by more than 1,500 points on Tuesday, 4 June. Nifty dropped over 500 points during the early trends.
Opening at 74,924.64, the Sensex was down by 2.02 percent, while the Nifty opened at 22,772.80, marking a 2.11 percent decline.
The indices had risen to record-high levels on Monday, 3 June, after the exit polls had predicted the return of the Narendra Modi government for the third straight term with a huge majority.
