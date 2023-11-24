Fate of 2 CMs, Hindutva, Caste: What's at Stake as Rajasthan Votes on 25 Nov?

While the Jat community saw their votes split between Congress and BJP in 2008 and 2013, in 2018, a sizable chunk backed Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). The Gujjars, traditionally BJP voters, voted for Congress in 2018 as they rallied behind community leader Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan has a total of 59 reserved seats, 34 are for scheduled castes (SC) and 25 for scheduled tribes (ST). As per data, the Congress failed to secure a single SC-reserved seat in the 2013 Assembly election and the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The BJP, on the other hand, won as many as 32 and 33 seats out of the total 34 seats reserved for SC communities, respectively. The party has also dominated in most ST-reserved seats.

In 2018, the Congress won 19 SC-reserved seats and 12 ST-reserved seats.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party have some influence among SC voters while the Bharatiya Adivasi Party is trying to make its presence felt among tribals. In 2018, the BSP won six seats. Though all six BSP MLAs later defected to Congress.