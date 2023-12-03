Infighting, Scandals, Caste Dynamics: 6 Reasons Why Congress Lost Rajasthan

The infighting between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps weighed heavily on the voters of the state. Many felt that the two big leaders were constantly embroiled in the race for the chair and were busy outsmarting each other.

Even though both leaders eventually claimed to have resolved their issues, the proclaimed resolution came a little too close to the elections for it to change the voters' perspective.

Even as recent as May, Pilot continued his attacks on Gehlot in his week-long Jan Sangharsh Yatra.

The infighting within the party was weaponised by the BJP as its primary poll plank by portraying the two leaders as 'hungry for power'.