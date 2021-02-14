Police Announce Rs 1 Lakh Reward for Information on Lakha Sidhana

The police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest of Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, one of the accused in the case over violence in Delhi on 26 January, ANI reported on Sunday, 14 February.

Teams of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, the report further said.

The gangster-turned-activist Sidhana, along with actor Deep Sidhu had come under the spotlight soon after the violence on 26 January, with the Delhi police suspecting that both had a role in fanning the mayhem.