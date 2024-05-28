Mandi Election 2024 | Inside Kangana Ranaut's Village

Her father says that she was being given a BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well, but she refused. “She had so many movies lined up that she refused. She said I won’t cheat people. I don’t want to take people’s votes and then sit in Mumbai,” he says.

However, villagers are skeptical if Kangana would be active in Mandi, even if she wins. “I personally feel that even if she wins, she wouldn’t be seen here. She will stay in Mumbai or Manali, I doubt she will come here,” says Ankush Thakur, a resident of Bhambla.

Kangana’s father says the actor does have movies lined up. “She does have movies lined up. Like her movie ‘Emergency’ is to be released soon. I think she can go for such work. An MP can be unavailable in their constituency for 5-10 days, I think. It won’t be a big deal,” says her father.