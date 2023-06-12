Priyanka Gandhi Launches MP Congress' 2023 Election Campaign With 5 Key Promises

Priyanka Gandhi took centre stage in Jabalpur on 12 June, Monday, as the Congress kickstarted its campaign for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering of around 20,000 people and party workers, Gandhi's major attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were over corruption, inflation, and scams.

"Idols are being blown away by the wind. They haven't spared even God," she said, commenting on the alleged corruption in the ambitious Mahakal Lok project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

She further claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's "list of scams is longer than PM Modi's abuses".