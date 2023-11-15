'If We Have Work Here, Why Will We Migrate?': MP Labourers Return Home to Vote

The Quint is bringing out exclusive ground reports from across five states through the elections and we need your support in telling stories that matter. Follow and support our coverage here.

“Vote to karenge hi, yahi to ek adhikar milta hai. Hum har chunav me laut kar aate hain, lekin humari pareshaniyon ka koi hal nahi nikalta (We will vote, it's the only right we have. We return every election, but our problems aren’t resolved)," 33-year-old Kunwarbai Adivasi, a Gond tribal in Sengru village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, tells The Quint.

Kunwarbai recently returned from Chandigarh after eight months as a migrant construction worker ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023.