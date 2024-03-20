2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Can BJP Maintain its Winning Streak in North Bengal?

Paul explained that the BJP's strong footprint was to do with its organisational presence in the region. "Unlike in Kolkata or 24 North Parganas, when it comes to street and muscle power in North Bengal, the BJP is more or less evenly matched to the TMC," he explained.

Meanwhile, experts blame the TMC – and its supremo Mamata Banerjee – for not delivering on their promises.

"In 2011, when Mamata Banerjee came to power, she had promised more industries, and more jobs. However, 12 years down the line, no substantial development has taken place," Anil Bhuimali, a professor of economics at the University of North Bengal in Siliguri, told The Quint.

A Siliguri-based senior journalist, who did not want to be named, said, "As a result, there are no jobs, and youths from the region have to migrate outside to earn a living. For instance, some villages in Darjeeling are turning into ghost villages with the entire population abandoning their homes and migrating outside for jobs. There are households where the only people living there are the elderly people."