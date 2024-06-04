Lok Sabha Results: Lakhimpur Kheri Rejects BJP's Ajay Mishra Teni, SP Set to Win

Union Minister Amit Shah who had campaigned for Teni had also indicated a promotion for him in the next cabinet if BJP came to power. Shah had remarked:

“Wherever I go (for campaigning), in every place, people demand that their MP should be made a minister. But you, the people of Kheri, we have already given you a minister. Ensure the victory of Ajay Mishra and I assure you that I will make him a big man.”

Even in his rallies, Shah had raked up the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and also accused the Congress of stalling the Ram temple issue for 70 years.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP trusted him by giving him ticket from Kheri and he won with a huge margin of about 3 lakhs votes.

Cut to 2019, Teni's victory was also above two lakhs.

On the other hand, Congress which once considered the Kheri parliamentary seat its stronghold, winning nine times from here, did not field a candidate owing to its alliance with the Samajwadi Party.