Karnataka Exit Poll: TV9-Polstrat Predicts Hung Assembly, JD(S) Likely Kingmaker

The TV9-Polstrat exit poll predicted a hung Assembly in the Karnataka Election 2023, with the Congress expected to win around 103 seats and the BJP predicted to win 94 seats.
Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to bag 23 and is thus, likely to emerge as the kingmaker in the election.
The winning party or coalition would need at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress had bagged 78 seats, and Janta Dal (Secular) won 37 legislative constituencies.
Catch live updates about all the exit polls here.
The Karnataka Assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.
The election was conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13 May.
While the Congress and BJP are inevitably headed for a showdown, other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)