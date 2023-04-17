Jagadish Shettar's Exit: Is BJP Not Keen on Keeping Lingayat Leaders Happy?

Speaking to The Quint, political theorist and professor of political science at the University of Mysore, Muzaffar Assadi, said that there is "a power-struggle within the BJP" because of which Shettar could not get a ticket.

Stating that BJP is known to have several Baniya and Brahmin leaders, Assadi pointed out two factors as to why Shettar was denied a ticket:

"This (Shettar being forced to leave) might send a very wrong signal to the Lingayat community. Two leaders (Laxman Savadi - who also resigned to join the Congress) were very unceremoniously forced to leave and were made to crawl in front of the high command. The Lingayats are facing the humiliation."

Political analyst A Narayana from Azim Premji University too said that there is an attempt to sideline Lingayat leaders.

He told The Quint that whatever Shettar might be credited with – he has not acquired that stature of a mass leader. So, this crossover has two symbolic messages:

The BJP is not treating future Lingayat leaders too well – those who will step in to fill BS Yediyurappa’s shoes. It could have been (Laxman) Savadi, it could have been Shettar. This means that BJP has some plan which is not to promote or encourage the Lingayat leaders. All is not well within the BJP – confusion is reigning supreme in the party.

Lingayats have traditionally been supporting the BJP since the late 1990s. As to why the BJP is "not treating" its Lingayat leaders properly, Narayana said: