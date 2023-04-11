Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Announces First List of 189 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 11 April, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The first list includes 189 names for the total 224 constituencies in the state.

Who are in the list? Out of the 189 candidates announced, 52 candidates are new, while the remaining 137 candidates are incumbent.

A total of 29 Scheduled Caste and 13 Scheduled Tribe candidates will contest from the reserved seats for the categories. However, as per the press conference held by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, a total of 30 SC candidates are fielded in both SC and General seats. A total of 16 ST candidates are fielded in both ST and General seats.

The BJP has fielded field 32 OBC candidates and a total of eight women candidates are fielded.

Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from Shiggaon constituency.