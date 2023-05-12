Karnataka Election Result 2023 Date & Time: When, Where & How To Check

Karnataka Election Result 2023 Date: The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on 10 May 2023. Now it's time for the counting of votes for the state of Karnataka for with 224-member Legislative Assembly. Voter turnout picked up momentum and crossed the 65 per cent mark by 5 PM on Wednesday,10 May. The voting started in the morning at 7 and went on till 6 PM.

The State is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling party- BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will begin on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and the result will also be announced on the same day.

Let's know when, where, and how can you watch the counting of votes for the Karnataka Election 2023