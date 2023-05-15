Karnataka Congress MLAs Authorise AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Select New CM

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka elections, all eyes are now on the Congress leadership to see who among the leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will get to the chief minister of Karnataka.
Unanimous resolution: On Sunday, 14 May, evening, all newly-elected MLAs gathered for the Congress Legsilature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru's Shangri La hotel. A single-line resolution authorising All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the CLP Leader – the Chief Minister – was passed in the meeting.
The two strong contenders: Former CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar have been summoned to Delhi on 15 May.
However, the latter told reporters on Monday, "We will leave it to the party high command. I have decided not to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do," ANI reported Shivakumar as saying.
What Happened at the CLP Meeting? On Sunday, Congress made Sushilkumar Shinde (former chief minister of Maharashtra), Jitendra Singh (All India Congress Committee general secretary), and Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.
AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also in charge of the Congress’ Karnataka unit, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, and other senior leaders of the party were also present in Sunday's meeting.
A day later, Jitendra Singh said:
"We have taken the views from all the MLAs, the meeting went on till 2 am. We have prepared a report and will submit it to the Congress president (Kharge)."
Though Congress had put up a collective front for the Assembly elections 2023, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have made strong claims to the CM post. In fact, supporters of both the Congress leaders put up posters outside their residences on Sunday, declaring them as the "next chief minister."
Despite the supporters' enthusiasm for their leaders, it seems the decision will be a swift one. Though the process is challenging, the grand-old party is happy as it decisively avoided resort politics and coalition drama by bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls on 13 May.
