Karnataka Congress MLAs Authorise AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Select New CM

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka elections, all eyes are now on the Congress leadership to see who among the leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will get to the chief minister of Karnataka.

Unanimous resolution: On Sunday, 14 May, evening, all newly-elected MLAs gathered for the Congress Legsilature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru's Shangri La hotel. A single-line resolution authorising All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the CLP Leader – the Chief Minister – was passed in the meeting.

The two strong contenders: Former CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar have been summoned to Delhi on 15 May.

However, the latter told reporters on Monday, "We will leave it to the party high command. I have decided not to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do," ANI reported Shivakumar as saying.