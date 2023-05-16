As Siddaramaiah Gets Ready For CM Role, Who Will Be Key Leaders In His Cabinet?

As Congress leader Siddaramaiah is close to becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka and KPCC President DK Shivakumar is still in talks with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders, the making of a Cabinet is ongoing back in Karnataka.

It is expected that some prominent leaders of the Congress may get portfolios when the new government is formed in the state, apart from Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar who are expected to keep key portfolios. According to a Congress source, the swearing in of the new Chief Minister and his Cabinet is most likely to be held on 20 May.

Here are the top leaders whose names have emerged out of the 135 MLAs who won the 2023 Assembly elections for the Congress.