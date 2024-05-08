Karnataka BJP's Animated Clip: Police Issues Summons To JP Nadda, Amit Malviya

Days after outrage over an animated video posted on the official X(formerly Twitter) handle of Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state police has issued summons to party chief JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya, and state president BY Vijayendra in connection with the case.
They have been asked to appear before Bengaluru's High Grounds police station within seven days.
"The said video...which has intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against members of SC/ST community..." said the notice, dated 6 May, accessed by The Quint, stated.
On 7 May, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed X to take down the clip calling it “violative of extant legal framework."
This comes after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Nadda, Malviya and BJP state president BY Vijayendra for a video posted by BJP Karnataka that depicted the Congress of appeasing Muslims at the cost of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.
They were booked under sections of Representation of People Act and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.
'Intention To Create Enmity, Hatred...'
The action by the Bengaluru Police was taken following a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the state chief electoral officer and the police on Sunday, 5 May, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
"This is to inform you that on 05/05/2024 Mr.Ramesh Babu came to High grounds police station and gave complaint regarding, During the Model code of conduct there was a video which has been posted on 04/05/2024 in Bharatiya Janata Party official social network bjp4karnataka on "X" Platform, which is operated by Mr. Amit Malviya the head of IT cell on instructions of Mr. J P Nadda, National President-BJP, Mr. B Y Vijayendra State President-Karnataka BJP... (sic)"Karnataka Police notice to Nadda
“You are hereby directed to appear before the under signed investigation officer at 11.00am at High grounds police station within 7 days of receipt of this notice (sic)," said the notice.
The 17-second video furthers the BJP's 'wealth redistribution' narrative that the Congress, if voted to power, will give disproportionate benefits to Muslims.
The video posted on 4 May featured caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah placing a big egg with "Muslims" written on it in a nest, alongside three smaller eggs marked as 'SC', 'ST' and 'OBC.'
It shows Gandhi feeding "funds" to a bird, with a skullcap and a beard, while all the others are left hungry. Eventually, the video shows the "Muslim" bird grows larger and eliminates the other eggs, followed by the sound of laughter.
It is to be noted that nowhere does the Congress manifesto mention anything about 'wealth redistribution'. The Quint has fact-checked the BJP's claims here and here.
Following the ad, the KPCC filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer in Karnataka, stating that the video "promoted feelings of enmity, hatred," and the act was “clearly with an intention to wantonly provoke rioting and promote enmity between different religions.”
Speaking to The Quint earlier, AV Suryasen, Special Officer (IT and Media) at the chief electoral office in Karnataka, said that a report was sent to the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on 5 May, asking the poll panel to instruct X to take down the post.
In the circular dated 7 May, the ECI said that despite Karnataka CEO directing X through the state nodal officer to take down the post, "the post has not been taken down yet."
"Therefore, 'X' is directed to take down the post immediately. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority," the circular said.
