Haryana Results: Why Did Dalits Vote for Rahul Gandhi but Reject Selja & Hooda?

“The Congress underestimated us, ignored us. So, we turned to the BJP,” said Devidas Balmiki, chief of the Deprived Scheduled Caste Sangh in Haryana.

Clues to Congress’ unexpected defeat and BJP’s surprise victory in the recently-concluded Haryana Assembly elections lie in the shift in Dalit votes. And this is because just weeks before the polling dates were announced, the Supreme Court on 1 August allowed state governments to sub-categorise Scheduled Caste (SC) communities for the purpose of reservations.

Effectively, this meant that among Dalits, castes which are underrepresented in education, jobs and politics despite their numbers increasing with time — or deprived Scheduled Castes (DSCs) — can now be entitled to quota within the quota demarcated for SCs, if a state government so wishes. The top court’s verdict invited contention, particularly from the dominant SC communities.